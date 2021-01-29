eClerx Services Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 394.33 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.33 crore in December 2020 up 5.03% from Rs. 375.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.04 crore in December 2020 up 1.66% from Rs. 69.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.00 crore in December 2020 up 5.53% from Rs. 114.66 crore in December 2019.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 20.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 19.36 in December 2019.

eClerx Services shares closed at 976.40 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.12% returns over the last 6 months and 45.74% over the last 12 months.