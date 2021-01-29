MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

eClerx Services Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 394.33 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 394.33 crore in December 2020 up 5.03% from Rs. 375.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.04 crore in December 2020 up 1.66% from Rs. 69.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.00 crore in December 2020 up 5.53% from Rs. 114.66 crore in December 2019.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 20.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 19.36 in December 2019.

Close

eClerx Services shares closed at 976.40 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.12% returns over the last 6 months and 45.74% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations394.33360.79375.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations394.33360.79375.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost228.79203.17209.15
Depreciation20.2319.6217.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.4555.5763.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.8682.4285.33
Other Income8.915.6811.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.7788.1097.08
Interest4.834.944.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.9483.1692.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax95.9483.1692.26
Tax24.7221.7022.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.2261.4570.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.2261.4570.08
Minority Interest-0.17-0.46-0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.0460.9969.88
Equity Share Capital34.0134.8936.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.8917.7419.36
Diluted EPS20.7917.7119.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.8917.7419.36
Diluted EPS20.7917.7119.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #eClerx Services #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.