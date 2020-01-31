eClerx Services Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 375.45 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.45 crore in December 2019 up 4.98% from Rs. 357.63 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.88 crore in December 2019 up 79.38% from Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.66 crore in December 2019 up 71.9% from Rs. 66.70 crore in December 2018.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 19.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.27 in December 2018.

eClerx Services shares closed at 626.30 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.