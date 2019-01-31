eClerx Services Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 357.63 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.63 crore in December 2018 up 5.22% from Rs. 339.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2018 down 32.24% from Rs. 57.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.70 crore in December 2018 down 26.74% from Rs. 91.05 crore in December 2017.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.49 in December 2017.

eClerx Services shares closed at 1,042.40 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.19% returns over the last 6 months and -31.92% over the last 12 months.