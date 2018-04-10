App
Apr 10, 2018 06:35 PM IST

eClerx Q4 PAT seen up 14.8% QoQ to Rs 66 cr: Edelweiss

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 348.2 crore, according to Edelweiss.

5G wireless broadband technology display in the Intel booth
Edelweiss has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects eClerx to report net profit at Rs. 66 crore up 14.8% quarter-on-quarter (down 11.8% year-on-year).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.5 percent Q-o-Q (down 8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 94.1 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

