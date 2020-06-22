EBIXCASH WORLD Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 849.90 crore, down 56.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.90 crore in March 2020 down 56.9% from Rs. 1,971.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2020 up 136.12% from Rs. 36.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2020 up 122.26% from Rs. 56.38 crore in March 2019.

EBIXCASH WORLD EPS has increased to Rs. 11.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 32.28 in March 2019.

EBIXCASH WORLD shares closed at 448.95 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 83.96% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.