Easy Trip Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.68 crore, up 339.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.68 crore in September 2021 up 339.56% from Rs. 9.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.28 crore in September 2021 up 339.81% from Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.01 crore in September 2021 up 287.95% from Rs. 9.54 crore in September 2020.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2020.

Easy Trip shares closed at 506.50 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)