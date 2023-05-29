English
    Easy Trip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore, up 88.42% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore in March 2023 up 88.42% from Rs. 59.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.81 crore in March 2023 up 58.06% from Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in March 2023 up 51.1% from Rs. 34.23 crore in March 2022.

    Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

    Easy Trip shares closed at 46.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.39% returns over the last 6 months and -9.64% over the last 12 months.

    Easy Trip Planners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.47130.3559.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.47130.3559.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3010.857.30
    Depreciation0.360.280.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----9.02
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.7961.9713.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0257.2529.32
    Other Income4.343.874.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3661.1234.01
    Interest0.760.740.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.6060.3933.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.6060.3933.33
    Tax12.7915.689.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8144.7023.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8144.7023.92
    Equity Share Capital173.83173.8343.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.261.10
    Diluted EPS0.220.261.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.261.10
    Diluted EPS0.220.261.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Easy Trip #Easy Trip Planners #Results #Travel services
    May 29, 2023