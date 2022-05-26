 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Easy Trip Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.16 crore, up 2.99% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.16 crore in March 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 57.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2022 down 23.29% from Rs. 31.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.23 crore in March 2022 down 23.61% from Rs. 44.81 crore in March 2021.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Easy Trip shares closed at 437.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)

Easy Trip Planners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.16 85.77 57.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.16 85.77 57.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.30 6.44 6.43
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 9.02 12.90 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.30 14.88 18.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.32 51.33 32.73
Other Income 4.69 3.25 11.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.01 54.58 44.64
Interest 0.68 0.54 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.33 54.03 42.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.33 54.03 42.78
Tax 9.40 13.76 11.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.92 40.28 31.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.92 40.28 31.19
Equity Share Capital 43.46 21.73 21.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 3.71 2.87
Diluted EPS 1.10 3.71 2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 3.71 2.87
Diluted EPS 1.10 3.71 2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Easy Trip #Easy Trip Planners #Results #Travel services
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.