Easy Trip Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.44 crore, up 81.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.44 crore in March 2021 up 81.66% from Rs. 31.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.19 crore in March 2021 up 535.71% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.81 crore in March 2021 up 480.44% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2020.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2020.

Easy Trip shares closed at 421.30 on June 15, 2021 (NSE)