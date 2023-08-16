English
    Easy Trip Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.34 crore, up 22.28% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.34 crore in June 2023 up 22.28% from Rs. 83.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.19 crore in June 2023 down 22.24% from Rs. 33.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.74 crore in June 2023 down 19.25% from Rs. 45.50 crore in June 2022.

    Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

    Easy Trip shares closed at 40.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.17% over the last 12 months.

    Easy Trip Planners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.34111.4783.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.34111.4783.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5613.307.53
    Depreciation0.370.360.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--19.6810.32
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.1731.1124.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2547.0241.22
    Other Income3.124.344.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3751.3645.25
    Interest1.110.760.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.2550.6045.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.2550.6045.00
    Tax9.0712.7911.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1937.8133.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1937.8133.68
    Equity Share Capital173.83173.8343.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.221.55
    Diluted EPS0.150.221.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.221.55
    Diluted EPS0.150.221.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

