Easy Trip Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.69 crore, up 347.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.69 crore in June 2022 up 347.63% from Rs. 18.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.67 crore in June 2022 up 114.19% from Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.50 crore in June 2022 up 112.22% from Rs. 21.44 crore in June 2021.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

Easy Trip shares closed at 412.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)