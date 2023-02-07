 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easy Trip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.35 crore, up 51.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.35 crore in December 2022 up 51.98% from Rs. 85.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.40 crore in December 2022 up 12.04% from Rs. 54.80 crore in December 2021.

Easy Trip Planners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.35 104.32 85.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.35 104.32 85.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.85 9.13 6.44
Depreciation 0.28 0.26 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 29.24 12.90
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.97 27.50 14.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.25 38.19 51.33
Other Income 3.87 3.73 3.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.12 41.92 54.58
Interest 0.74 0.63 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.39 41.28 54.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.39 41.28 54.03
Tax 15.68 10.65 13.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.70 30.63 40.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.70 30.63 40.28
Equity Share Capital 173.83 43.46 21.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 1.41 3.71
Diluted EPS 0.26 1.41 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 1.41 3.71
Diluted EPS 0.26 1.41 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited