Easy Trip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.35 crore, up 51.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.35 crore in December 2022 up 51.98% from Rs. 85.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.40 crore in December 2022 up 12.04% from Rs. 54.80 crore in December 2021.