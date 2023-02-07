English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Easy Trip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.35 crore, up 51.98% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.35 crore in December 2022 up 51.98% from Rs. 85.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.40 crore in December 2022 up 12.04% from Rs. 54.80 crore in December 2021.

    Easy Trip Planners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.35104.3285.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.35104.3285.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.859.136.44
    Depreciation0.280.260.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--29.2412.90
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.9727.5014.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.2538.1951.33
    Other Income3.873.733.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.1241.9254.58
    Interest0.740.630.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.3941.2854.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.3941.2854.03
    Tax15.6810.6513.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.7030.6340.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.7030.6340.28
    Equity Share Capital173.8343.4621.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.413.71
    Diluted EPS0.261.413.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.413.71
    Diluted EPS0.261.413.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited