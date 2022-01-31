Easy Trip Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.77 crore, up 139.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.77 crore in December 2021 up 139.8% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2021 up 80.26% from Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.80 crore in December 2021 up 80.62% from Rs. 30.34 crore in December 2020.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2020.

Easy Trip shares closed at 537.80 on January 28, 2022 (NSE)