MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Easy Trip Planners posts Q4 net profit at Rs 30.46 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 61.01 crore, up 84.99 percent from Rs 32.98 crore in the previous year.

PTI
June 15, 2021 / 09:32 PM IST

Online travel company Easy Trip Planners Ltd on June 15 reported a multi folds increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.46 crore for the March-ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.38 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was up 82.06 percent to Rs 57.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 31.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Easy Trip Planners said in a BSE filing.

Easy Trip Planners’ total expenses were at Rs 27.17 crore, down 22.5 percent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, as against Rs 35.05 crore.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 61.01 crore, up 84.99 percent from Rs 32.98 crore in the previous year.

Close

Its revenue from operations was down 24.5 per cent to Rs 106.71 crore in the financial year 2020-21. It was Rs 141.36 crore in the financial year of 2019-20.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd were trading at Rs 426.85 on BSE on Tuesday, up 1.81 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Easy Trip Planners Ltd #Results
first published: Jun 15, 2021 09:32 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.