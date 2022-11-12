 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easy Trip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.50 crore, up 148.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.50 crore in September 2022 up 148.32% from Rs. 43.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.22 crore in September 2022 up 4.02% from Rs. 27.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.24 crore in September 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 36.89 crore in September 2021.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.

Easy Trip shares closed at 397.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 523.00% over the last 12 months.

Easy Trip Planners
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.50 87.58 43.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.50 87.58 43.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.31 0.22 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.62 9.72 5.03
Depreciation 0.68 0.66 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 29.72 10.38 8.30
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.19 25.69 9.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.99 40.91 20.58
Other Income 3.57 3.88 16.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.56 44.79 36.67
Interest 0.75 0.36 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.81 44.43 36.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.81 44.43 36.38
Tax 10.59 11.30 9.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.22 33.13 27.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.22 33.13 27.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.22 33.13 27.13
Equity Share Capital 43.46 43.46 21.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.52 2.50
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.52 2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.52 2.50
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.52 2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
