    Easy Trip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.50 crore, up 148.32% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.50 crore in September 2022 up 148.32% from Rs. 43.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.22 crore in September 2022 up 4.02% from Rs. 27.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.24 crore in September 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 36.89 crore in September 2021.

    Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.

    Easy Trip shares closed at 397.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 523.00% over the last 12 months.

    Easy Trip Planners
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.5087.5843.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.5087.5843.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.22--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.629.725.03
    Depreciation0.680.660.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses29.7210.388.30
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1925.699.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9940.9120.58
    Other Income3.573.8816.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5644.7936.67
    Interest0.750.360.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8144.4336.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.8144.4336.38
    Tax10.5911.309.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.2233.1327.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.2233.1327.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.2233.1327.13
    Equity Share Capital43.4643.4621.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.522.50
    Diluted EPS1.301.522.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.522.50
    Diluted EPS1.301.522.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
