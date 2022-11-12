Easy Trip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.50 crore, up 148.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.50 crore in September 2022 up 148.32% from Rs. 43.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.22 crore in September 2022 up 4.02% from Rs. 27.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.24 crore in September 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 36.89 crore in September 2021.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.

Easy Trip shares closed at 397.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 523.00% over the last 12 months.