    Easy Trip Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.60 crore, up 91.59% Y-o-Y

    June 28, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.60 crore in March 2023 up 91.59% from Rs. 60.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.15 crore in March 2023 up 33.48% from Rs. 23.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.63 crore in March 2023 up 37.27% from Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2022.

    Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Easy Trip shares closed at 41.95 on June 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -15.76% over the last 12 months.

    Easy Trip Planners
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.60136.1560.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.60136.1560.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.640.370.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8114.299.27
    Depreciation0.940.630.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses23.1419.719.03
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.5846.5713.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.4954.5828.71
    Other Income4.203.724.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6958.3033.30
    Interest1.271.030.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.4357.2732.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.4357.2732.46
    Tax13.3715.589.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.0641.6923.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.0641.6923.34
    Minority Interest0.10----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.1541.6923.34
    Equity Share Capital173.83173.8343.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.241.07
    Diluted EPS0.180.241.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.241.07
    Diluted EPS0.180.241.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
