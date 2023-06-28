Easy Trip Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.60 crore, up 91.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.60 crore in March 2023 up 91.59% from Rs. 60.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.15 crore in March 2023 up 33.48% from Rs. 23.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.63 crore in March 2023 up 37.27% from Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2022.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

Easy Trip shares closed at 41.95 on June 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -15.76% over the last 12 months.