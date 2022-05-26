Easy Trip Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.86 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.86 crore in March 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 57.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.34 crore in March 2022 down 23.4% from Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2022 down 23.18% from Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2021.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2021.

Easy Trip shares closed at 437.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)