Easy Trip Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.44 crore, up 82.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.44 crore in March 2021 up 82.05% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2021 up 799.56% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2021 up 603.02% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2020.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.

Easy Trip shares closed at 420.15 on June 16, 2021 (NSE)