Easy Trip Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.44 crore, up 82.05% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.44 crore in March 2021 up 82.05% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2021 up 799.56% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2021 up 603.02% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2020.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.

Close

Easy Trip shares closed at 420.15 on June 16, 2021 (NSE)

Easy Trip Planners
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations57.4435.77
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations57.4435.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost6.435.02
Depreciation0.170.17
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses18.6412.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.2018.54
Other Income11.8511.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0529.95
Interest1.931.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.1128.88
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax42.1128.88
Tax11.657.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.4721.89
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.4721.89
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.4721.89
Equity Share Capital21.7321.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.802.01
Diluted EPS2.802.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.802.01
Diluted EPS2.802.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Easy Trip #Easy Trip Planners #Results #Travel services
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:00 am

