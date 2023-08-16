Easy Trip Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.05 crore, up 41.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.05 crore in June 2023 up 41.64% from Rs. 87.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.02 crore in June 2023 down 21.46% from Rs. 33.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.50 crore in June 2023 down 17.49% from Rs. 45.45 crore in June 2022.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

Easy Trip shares closed at 40.57 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.26% returns over the last 6 months and -19.23% over the last 12 months.