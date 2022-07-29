 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easy Trip Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.58 crore, up 368.36% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.58 crore in June 2022 up 368.36% from Rs. 18.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.13 crore in June 2022 up 114.81% from Rs. 15.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.45 crore in June 2022 up 114.08% from Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2021.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

Easy Trip shares closed at 412.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Easy Trip Planners
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.58 60.86 18.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.58 60.86 18.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 0.14 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.72 9.27 4.61
Depreciation 0.66 0.67 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 10.38 9.03 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.69 13.04 8.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.91 28.71 4.96
Other Income 3.88 4.59 16.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.79 33.30 21.01
Interest 0.36 0.84 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.43 32.46 20.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.43 32.46 20.87
Tax 11.30 9.12 5.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.13 23.34 15.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.13 23.34 15.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.13 23.34 15.43
Equity Share Capital 43.46 43.46 21.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.07 1.42
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.07 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.07 1.42
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.07 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
