Easy Trip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore, up 57.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore in December 2022 up 57.28% from Rs. 86.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2022 up 4.16% from Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 54.77 crore in December 2021.

Easy Trip Planners
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.15 108.50 86.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.15 108.50 86.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.37 0.31 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.29 11.62 6.93
Depreciation 0.63 0.68 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 29.72 12.90
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.28 30.19 15.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.58 35.99 51.32
Other Income 3.72 3.57 3.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.30 39.56 54.54
Interest 1.03 0.75 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.27 38.81 53.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.27 38.81 53.86
Tax 15.58 10.59 13.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.69 28.22 40.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.69 28.22 40.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.69 28.22 40.03
Equity Share Capital 173.83 43.46 21.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 1.30 3.68
Diluted EPS 0.24 1.30 3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 1.30 3.68
Diluted EPS 0.24 1.30 3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited