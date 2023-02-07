Easy Trip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore, up 57.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore in December 2022 up 57.28% from Rs. 86.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2022 up 4.16% from Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 54.77 crore in December 2021.