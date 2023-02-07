English
    Easy Trip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore, up 57.28% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Easy Trip Planners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore in December 2022 up 57.28% from Rs. 86.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2022 up 4.16% from Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 54.77 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.15108.5086.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.15108.5086.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.370.31--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2911.626.93
    Depreciation0.630.680.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--29.7212.90
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.2830.1915.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.5835.9951.32
    Other Income3.723.573.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.3039.5654.54
    Interest1.030.750.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.2738.8153.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.2738.8153.86
    Tax15.5810.5913.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.6928.2240.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.6928.2240.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.6928.2240.03
    Equity Share Capital173.8343.4621.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.303.68
    Diluted EPS0.241.303.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.303.68
    Diluted EPS0.241.303.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited