Easy Trip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore, up 57.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore in December 2022 up 57.28% from Rs. 86.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2022 up 4.16% from Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 54.77 crore in December 2021.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in December 2021.

Easy Trip shares closed at 52.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.