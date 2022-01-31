Easy Trip Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.56 crore, up 142.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.56 crore in December 2021 up 142.03% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021 up 82.91% from Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.77 crore in December 2021 up 81.84% from Rs. 30.12 crore in December 2020.

Easy Trip EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2020.

Easy Trip shares closed at 537.80 on January 28, 2022 (NSE)