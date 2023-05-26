Eastern Treads Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, down 32.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore in March 2023 down 32.53% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 59.49% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 77.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.

Eastern Treads shares closed at 30.89 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.