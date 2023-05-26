Eastern Treads Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, down 32.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore in March 2023 down 32.53% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 59.49% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 77.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.
Eastern Treads shares closed at 30.89 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.
|Eastern Treads
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.36
|15.36
|21.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.36
|15.36
|21.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.31
|9.85
|13.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.21
|0.43
|1.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.80
|2.63
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.40
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.07
|2.70
|6.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-0.82
|-3.33
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-0.79
|-3.27
|Interest
|0.84
|1.00
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-1.79
|-4.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.89
|-1.79
|-4.00
|Tax
|-0.28
|-0.05
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.61
|-1.74
|-3.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.61
|-1.74
|-3.97
|Equity Share Capital
|5.23
|5.23
|5.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|-3.33
|-7.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|-3.33
|-7.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|-3.33
|-7.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|-3.33
|-7.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited