    Eastern Treads Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, down 32.53% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore in March 2023 down 32.53% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 59.49% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 77.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.

    Eastern Treads shares closed at 30.89 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.

    Eastern Treads
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3615.3621.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3615.3621.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.319.8513.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.010.010.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.210.431.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.802.63
    Depreciation0.420.400.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.072.706.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-0.82-3.33
    Other Income0.020.030.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.05-0.79-3.27
    Interest0.841.000.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.89-1.79-4.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.89-1.79-4.00
    Tax-0.28-0.05-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.61-1.74-3.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.61-1.74-3.97
    Equity Share Capital5.235.235.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.07-3.33-7.58
    Diluted EPS-3.07-3.33-7.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.07-3.33-7.58
    Diluted EPS-3.07-3.33-7.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

