Eastern Treads Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, down 39.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in March 2020 down 39.26% from Rs. 25.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2020 down 241.27% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020 down 40.74% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.

Eastern Treads shares closed at 22.80 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -43.00% over the last 12 months.