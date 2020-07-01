Eastern Treads Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, down 39.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in March 2020 down 39.26% from Rs. 25.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2020 down 241.27% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020 down 40.74% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.
Eastern Treads shares closed at 22.80 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -43.00% over the last 12 months.
|Eastern Treads
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.21
|19.99
|25.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.21
|19.99
|25.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.73
|13.37
|15.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.01
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.16
|0.07
|1.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|2.33
|2.44
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.63
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.43
|3.16
|4.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.41
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.49
|0.71
|Interest
|0.86
|0.82
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.33
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.33
|-0.31
|Tax
|0.17
|-0.06
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|-0.28
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|-0.28
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|5.23
|5.23
|5.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-0.53
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-0.53
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-0.53
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-0.53
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am