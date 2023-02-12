Eastern Treads Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 60.61% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
|Eastern Treads shares closed at 34.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.
|Eastern Treads
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.36
|13.25
|15.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.36
|13.25
|15.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.85
|10.34
|10.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|-1.15
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.80
|2.36
|2.35
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.41
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.70
|2.65
|2.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-1.37
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-1.37
|-1.43
|Interest
|1.00
|0.78
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.79
|-2.15
|-2.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.79
|-2.15
|-2.28
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|-2.10
|-2.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|-2.10
|-2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|5.23
|5.23
|5.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.33
|-4.02
|-4.26
|Diluted EPS
|-3.33
|-4.02
|-4.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.33
|-4.02
|-4.26
|Diluted EPS
|-3.33
|-4.02
|-4.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited