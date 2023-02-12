 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eastern Treads Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 60.61% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021. Eastern Treads shares closed at 34.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.
Eastern Treads
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.3613.2515.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.3613.2515.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.8510.3410.57
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-1.150.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.802.362.35
Depreciation0.400.410.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.702.652.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-1.37-1.54
Other Income0.030.000.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.79-1.37-1.43
Interest1.000.780.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.79-2.15-2.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.79-2.15-2.28
Tax-0.05-0.05-0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.74-2.10-2.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.74-2.10-2.23
Equity Share Capital5.235.235.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
Diluted EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
Diluted EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eastern Treads #Results #rubber
first published: Feb 12, 2023 10:22 am