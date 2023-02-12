Eastern Treads Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 15.36 13.25 15.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15.36 13.25 15.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.85 10.34 10.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 -1.15 0.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.80 2.36 2.35 Depreciation 0.40 0.41 0.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.70 2.65 2.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 -1.37 -1.54 Other Income 0.03 0.00 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.79 -1.37 -1.43 Interest 1.00 0.78 0.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.79 -2.15 -2.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.79 -2.15 -2.28 Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.74 -2.10 -2.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.74 -2.10 -2.23 Equity Share Capital 5.23 5.23 5.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.33 -4.02 -4.26 Diluted EPS -3.33 -4.02 -4.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.33 -4.02 -4.26 Diluted EPS -3.33 -4.02 -4.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited