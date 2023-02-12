English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eastern Treads Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 60.61% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.Eastern Treads shares closed at 34.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.
    Eastern Treads
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.3613.2515.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.3613.2515.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8510.3410.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-1.150.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.802.362.35
    Depreciation0.400.410.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.702.652.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-1.37-1.54
    Other Income0.030.000.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.79-1.37-1.43
    Interest1.000.780.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.79-2.15-2.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.79-2.15-2.28
    Tax-0.05-0.05-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.74-2.10-2.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.74-2.10-2.23
    Equity Share Capital5.235.235.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
    Diluted EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
    Diluted EPS-3.33-4.02-4.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited