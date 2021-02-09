Eastern Treads Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in December 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 19.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 437.02% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020 up 75.89% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

Eastern Treads EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2019.

Eastern Treads shares closed at 45.55 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.73% returns over the last 6 months and 80.75% over the last 12 months.