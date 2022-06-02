Eastern Treads Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.28 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.28 crore in March 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022 down 807.2% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2022 down 562.3% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.
Eastern Treads shares closed at 39.35 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Eastern Treads
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.28
|15.60
|21.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.28
|15.60
|21.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.89
|10.57
|13.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.02
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.47
|0.95
|-1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|2.35
|2.47
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.44
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.19
|2.81
|5.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|-1.54
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|-1.43
|0.09
|Interest
|0.73
|0.85
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.97
|-2.28
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.97
|-2.31
|-0.70
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.94
|-2.26
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.68
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.94
|-1.57
|-0.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.13
|0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.94
|-1.44
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|5.23
|5.23
|5.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.53
|-2.76
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-7.53
|-2.76
|-0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.53
|-2.76
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-7.53
|-2.76
|-0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited