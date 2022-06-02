Eastern Treads Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.28 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.28 crore in March 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022 down 807.2% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2022 down 562.3% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Eastern Treads shares closed at 39.35 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)