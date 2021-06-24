Eastern Treads Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, up 37.95% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in March 2021 up 37.95% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 48.42% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 down 15.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.
Eastern Treads shares closed at 56.90 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.93% returns over the last 6 months and 136.59% over the last 12 months.
|Eastern Treads
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.64
|20.88
|15.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.64
|20.88
|15.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.70
|12.33
|10.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|0.01
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.14
|-0.28
|-1.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.47
|2.23
|2.57
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.43
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.96
|4.90
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|1.27
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.15
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|1.41
|0.14
|Interest
|0.79
|0.67
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.74
|-0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|0.74
|-0.71
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.05
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|0.79
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|0.79
|-0.88
|Minority Interest
|0.10
|0.06
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.43
|0.86
|-0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|5.23
|5.23
|5.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|1.64
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|1.64
|-1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|1.64
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|1.64
|-1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited