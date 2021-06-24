MARKET NEWS

Eastern Treads Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, up 37.95% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eastern Treads are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in March 2021 up 37.95% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 48.42% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 down 15.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.

Eastern Treads shares closed at 56.90 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.93% returns over the last 6 months and 136.59% over the last 12 months.

Eastern Treads
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations21.6420.8815.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21.6420.8815.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.7012.3310.73
Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.010.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.14-0.28-1.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.472.232.57
Depreciation0.520.430.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.964.902.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.011.270.06
Other Income0.100.150.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.091.410.14
Interest0.790.670.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.700.74-0.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.700.74-0.71
Tax-0.16-0.050.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.540.79-0.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.540.79-0.88
Minority Interest0.100.060.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.430.86-0.84
Equity Share Capital5.235.235.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.831.64-1.61
Diluted EPS-0.831.64-1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.831.64-1.61
Diluted EPS-0.831.64-1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:44 pm

