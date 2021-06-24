Eastern Treads Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, up 37.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in March 2021 up 37.95% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 48.42% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 down 15.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.

Eastern Treads shares closed at 56.90 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.93% returns over the last 6 months and 136.59% over the last 12 months.