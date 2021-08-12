Eastern Treads Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore in June 2021 up 21.1% from Rs. 14.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021 down 100.99% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 down 203.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Eastern Treads shares closed at 49.00 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)