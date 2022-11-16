English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eastern Silk Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, down 61% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in September 2022 down 61% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2022 down 4034.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 300.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

    Eastern Silk shares closed at 3.75 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.

    Eastern Silk Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.3020.6618.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.3020.6618.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.884.547.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.510.574.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.688.59-1.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.991.051.52
    Depreciation0.670.870.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.035.695.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.09-0.66-0.27
    Other Income0.290.260.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.80-0.400.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.80-0.400.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.80-0.400.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.80-0.400.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.80-0.400.07
    Equity Share Capital15.7915.7915.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.050.01
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.050.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.050.01
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.050.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eastern Silk #Eastern Silk Industries #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am