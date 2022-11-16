Eastern Silk Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, down 61% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in September 2022 down 61% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2022 down 4034.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 300.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.
Eastern Silk shares closed at 3.75 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.
|Eastern Silk Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.30
|20.66
|18.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.30
|20.66
|18.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.88
|4.54
|7.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|0.57
|4.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.68
|8.59
|-1.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|1.05
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.87
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.03
|5.69
|5.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|-0.66
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.26
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-0.40
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-0.40
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.80
|-0.40
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.80
|-0.40
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.80
|-0.40
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|15.79
|15.79
|15.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited