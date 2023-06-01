Eastern Silk Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 75.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 75.12% from Rs. 18.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2023 down 79.02% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2023 down 185.05% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 2.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -58.18% over the last 12 months.