Eastern Silk Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 75.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 75.12% from Rs. 18.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2023 down 79.02% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2023 down 185.05% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.
Eastern Silk shares closed at 2.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -58.18% over the last 12 months.
|Eastern Silk Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.62
|5.43
|18.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.62
|5.43
|18.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.80
|1.31
|2.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.21
|0.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.32
|2.47
|9.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|0.97
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.72
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.23
|3.95
|7.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.82
|-4.20
|-3.39
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.31
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.23
|-3.89
|-2.98
|Interest
|1.12
|--
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.35
|-3.89
|-4.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.35
|-3.89
|-4.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.35
|-3.89
|-4.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.35
|-3.89
|-4.10
|Equity Share Capital
|15.79
|15.79
|15.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.49
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.49
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.49
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.49
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited