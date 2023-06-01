English
    Eastern Silk Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 75.12% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 75.12% from Rs. 18.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2023 down 79.02% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2023 down 185.05% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.

    Eastern Silk shares closed at 2.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -58.18% over the last 12 months.

    Eastern Silk Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.625.4318.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.625.4318.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.801.312.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.210.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.322.479.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.520.970.58
    Depreciation0.700.721.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.233.957.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.82-4.20-3.39
    Other Income0.590.310.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.23-3.89-2.98
    Interest1.12--1.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.35-3.89-4.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.35-3.89-4.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.35-3.89-4.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.35-3.89-4.10
    Equity Share Capital15.7915.7915.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-0.49-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.93-0.49-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-0.49-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.93-0.49-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eastern Silk #Eastern Silk Industries #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am