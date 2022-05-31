Eastern Silk Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore, down 33.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore in March 2022 down 33.28% from Rs. 27.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 down 33.79% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 5.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 64.18% over the last 12 months.