Eastern Silk Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore, down 33.28% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore in March 2022 down 33.28% from Rs. 27.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 down 33.79% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 5.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 64.18% over the last 12 months.

Eastern Silk Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.56 11.53 27.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.56 11.53 27.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.67 5.82 4.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.93 1.60 4.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.19 -0.51 10.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 1.44 1.26
Depreciation 1.04 0.99 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.55 5.96 8.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.39 -3.78 -3.08
Other Income 0.41 0.45 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.98 -3.32 -2.70
Interest 1.12 -- 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.10 -3.32 -3.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.10 -3.32 -3.82
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.10 -3.32 -3.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.10 -3.32 -3.82
Equity Share Capital 15.79 15.79 15.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.42 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.42 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.42 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.42 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

