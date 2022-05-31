Eastern Silk Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore, down 33.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore in March 2022 down 33.28% from Rs. 27.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 down 33.79% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.
Eastern Silk shares closed at 5.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 64.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Eastern Silk Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.56
|11.53
|27.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.56
|11.53
|27.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.67
|5.82
|4.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.93
|1.60
|4.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.19
|-0.51
|10.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|1.44
|1.26
|Depreciation
|1.04
|0.99
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.55
|5.96
|8.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.39
|-3.78
|-3.08
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.45
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|-3.32
|-2.70
|Interest
|1.12
|--
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.10
|-3.32
|-3.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.10
|-3.32
|-3.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.10
|-3.32
|-3.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.10
|-3.32
|-3.82
|Equity Share Capital
|15.79
|15.79
|15.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.42
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.42
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.42
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.42
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited