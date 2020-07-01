Eastern Silk Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore, down 13.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore in March 2020 down 13.32% from Rs. 23.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 up 117% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020 up 421.05% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

Eastern Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2019.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 1.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.