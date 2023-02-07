English
    Eastern Silk Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore, down 52.93% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 52.93% from Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 down 17.01% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 down 36.05% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.Eastern Silk shares closed at 3.30 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -70.00% over the last 12 months.
    Eastern Silk Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.437.3011.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.437.3011.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.314.885.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.211.511.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.47-1.68-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.970.991.44
    Depreciation0.720.670.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.954.035.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.20-3.09-3.78
    Other Income0.310.290.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.89-2.80-3.32
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.89-2.80-3.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.89-2.80-3.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.89-2.80-3.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.00----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.89-2.80-3.32
    Equity Share Capital15.7915.7915.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited