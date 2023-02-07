Eastern Silk Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore, down 52.93% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.43 7.30 11.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.43 7.30 11.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.31 4.88 5.82 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 1.51 1.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.47 -1.68 -0.51 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.97 0.99 1.44 Depreciation 0.72 0.67 0.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.95 4.03 5.96 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.20 -3.09 -3.78 Other Income 0.31 0.29 0.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.89 -2.80 -3.32 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.89 -2.80 -3.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.89 -2.80 -3.32 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.89 -2.80 -3.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.89 -2.80 -3.32 Equity Share Capital 15.79 15.79 15.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.49 -0.35 -0.42 Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.35 -0.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.49 -0.35 -0.42 Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.35 -0.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited