Eastern Silk Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore, down 66.06% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore in December 2021 down 66.06% from Rs. 33.99 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 down 168.34% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021 down 138.96% from Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2020.
Eastern Silk shares closed at 8.20 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 90.70% returns over the last 6 months
|Eastern Silk Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.53
|18.73
|33.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.53
|18.73
|33.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.82
|7.67
|16.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.60
|4.29
|0.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-1.40
|3.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.44
|1.52
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.99
|1.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.96
|5.92
|7.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.78
|-0.27
|4.44
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.35
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.32
|0.07
|4.86
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.32
|0.07
|4.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.32
|0.07
|4.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|0.07
|4.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|0.07
|4.86
|Equity Share Capital
|15.79
|15.79
|15.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited