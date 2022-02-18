Eastern Silk Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore, down 66.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore in December 2021 down 66.06% from Rs. 33.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 down 168.34% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021 down 138.96% from Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2020.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 8.20 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 90.70% returns over the last 6 months