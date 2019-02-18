Eastern Silk Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.18 crore, up 23.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.18 crore in December 2018 up 23.3% from Rs. 13.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2018 down 32.43% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 down 176.47% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.
Eastern Silk shares closed at 1.55 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.07% returns over the last 6 months and -69.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Eastern Silk Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.18
|12.22
|13.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.18
|12.22
|13.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.90
|1.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.40
|2.80
|2.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.15
|0.78
|1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.18
|1.97
|2.11
|Depreciation
|1.83
|1.82
|2.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.57
|6.21
|5.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.50
|-3.26
|-1.70
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.27
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-3.00
|-1.68
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-3.00
|-1.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.22
|-3.00
|-1.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.22
|-3.00
|-1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.22
|-3.00
|-1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|15.79
|15.79
|15.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.38
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.38
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.38
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.38
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited