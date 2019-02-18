Eastern Silk Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.18 crore, up 23.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.18 crore in December 2018 up 23.3% from Rs. 13.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2018 down 32.43% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 down 176.47% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 1.55 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.07% returns over the last 6 months and -69.90% over the last 12 months.