East West Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, up 97.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in September 2021 up 97.88% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 235.02% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

East West shares closed at 8.73 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.81% over the last 12 months.