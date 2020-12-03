East West Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 433.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in September 2020 up 433.46% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020 up 161.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

East West EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2019.

East West shares closed at 62.70 on December 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.47% returns over the last 6 months and -18.52% over the last 12 months.