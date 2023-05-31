English
    East West Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 41.84% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 41.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 164.77% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 160.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    East West shares closed at 4.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.

    East West Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.422.087.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.422.087.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--2.06--
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.38--7.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.160.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.080.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.23-0.18
    Other Income0.010.020.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.210.38
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.23-0.210.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.23-0.210.38
    Tax--0.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.23-0.220.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.23-0.220.35
    Equity Share Capital24.6224.6224.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.020.03
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.020.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.020.03
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.020.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #East West #East West Holdings #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am