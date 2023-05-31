East West Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 41.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 41.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 164.77% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 160.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

East West shares closed at 4.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.