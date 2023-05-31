East West Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 41.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 41.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 164.77% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 160.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
East West shares closed at 4.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.
|East West Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.42
|2.08
|7.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.42
|2.08
|7.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|2.06
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.38
|--
|7.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.16
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.08
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.21
|0.38
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.21
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.21
|0.38
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.22
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.22
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|24.62
|24.62
|24.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited