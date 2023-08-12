East West Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 57.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 down 57.1% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 157.28% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

East West shares closed at 4.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.