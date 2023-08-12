English
    East West Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 57.1% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 down 57.1% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 157.28% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    East West shares closed at 4.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.

    East West Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.244.427.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.244.427.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.194.387.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.140.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.130.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.24-0.07
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.23-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.23-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.23-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.23-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.23-0.06
    Equity Share Capital25.0724.6224.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

