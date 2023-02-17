East West Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 151.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
East West shares closed at 5.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|East West Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.08
|2.52
|1.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.08
|2.52
|1.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|2.50
|1.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.11
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.18
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.17
|-0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.17
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.17
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|24.62
|24.62
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited