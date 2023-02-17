 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

East West Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 151.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

East West Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.08 2.52 1.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.08 2.52 1.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.06 2.50 1.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.11 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.18 -0.11
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.17 -0.09
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -0.17 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 -0.17 -0.09
Tax 0.01 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.16 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.16 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 24.62 24.62 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited