    East West Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 151.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    East West shares closed at 5.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.94% over the last 12 months.

    East West Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.082.521.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.082.521.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.062.501.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.110.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.090.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.18-0.11
    Other Income0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.17-0.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.17-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.17-0.09
    Tax0.010.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-0.16-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-0.16-0.09
    Equity Share Capital24.6224.6221.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm