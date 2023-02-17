East West Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 151.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

East West shares closed at 5.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.94% over the last 12 months.