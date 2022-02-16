East West Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, up 238.46% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in December 2021 up 238.46% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 40.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
East West shares closed at 10.77 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.23% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.
|East West Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.94
|2.26
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.94
|2.26
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.91
|2.24
|0.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|21.91
|21.91
|17.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited