East West Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, up 238.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in December 2021 up 238.46% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 40.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

East West shares closed at 10.77 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.23% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.