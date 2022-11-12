 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

East West Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 57.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 109.61% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 47.71% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.

East West shares closed at 5.09 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.85% returns over the last 6 months and -42.55% over the last 12 months.

East West Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.58 73.44 57.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.58 73.44 57.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.12 66.65 49.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.45 2.18 1.96
Depreciation 0.31 0.31 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.94 2.38 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.75 1.92 3.64
Other Income 0.11 0.04 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.86 1.96 3.87
Interest 1.68 1.61 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.35 2.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.35 2.12
Tax 0.32 0.16 0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.19 1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.19 1.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.14 0.19 1.51
Equity Share Capital 24.62 24.10 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.14
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.14
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #East West #East West Holdings #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.