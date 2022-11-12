East West Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 57.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 109.61% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 47.71% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.
East West shares closed at 5.09 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.85% returns over the last 6 months and -42.55% over the last 12 months.
|East West Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.58
|73.44
|57.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.58
|73.44
|57.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.12
|66.65
|49.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.45
|2.18
|1.96
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.31
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.94
|2.38
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.75
|1.92
|3.64
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.04
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.86
|1.96
|3.87
|Interest
|1.68
|1.61
|1.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.35
|2.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.35
|2.12
|Tax
|0.32
|0.16
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.19
|1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.19
|1.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.14
|0.19
|1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|24.62
|24.10
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited