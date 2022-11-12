English
    East West Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 57.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 109.61% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 47.71% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.

    East West shares closed at 5.09 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.85% returns over the last 6 months and -42.55% over the last 12 months.

    East West Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.5873.4457.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.5873.4457.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.1266.6549.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.181.96
    Depreciation0.310.310.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.942.381.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.751.923.64
    Other Income0.110.040.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.861.963.87
    Interest1.681.611.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.352.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.352.12
    Tax0.320.160.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.191.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.191.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.140.191.51
    Equity Share Capital24.6224.1021.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.14
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.14
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm