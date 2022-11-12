East West Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 57.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 109.61% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 47.71% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.

East West shares closed at 5.09 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.85% returns over the last 6 months and -42.55% over the last 12 months.