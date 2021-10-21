East West Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.75 crore, up 52.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.75 crore in September 2021 up 52.27% from Rs. 37.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021 up 443.38% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021 up 212.03% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2020.

East West EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2020.

East West shares closed at 8.73 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.81% over the last 12 months.